CP Maiyaki Baba Reassure of Safe Rescue of Prof. Onje Gye-wado

As the command intensifies search and Rescue operations.

The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Maiyaki Baba has reassured the general public, especially the family of Prof Onje Gye-wado that effort is ongoing to rescue the victim who was abducted by yet to be Identified hoodlums in the early hours of Friday, as Police tactical operatives have intensified search and rescue operation.

Information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 at about 12:30am, unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-wado and abducted him to an unknown destination.

Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had fled with the victim before their arrival.

The Commissioner of Police further mobilised and deployed reinforcement comprising Police tactical teams, military, vigilante, and local hunters to complement the ongoing search to rescue the hostage hale and hearty and arrest the perpetrators of the act.

The Commissioner of Police therefore call on anyone with useful information that will enable the Police to succeed in the rescue operation to call the following telephone numbers: 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680 and 08104441179.

