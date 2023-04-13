Breaking News: UK Apologizes To Peter Obi

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the British Government has apologized to Peter Obi over the illegal detention and harassment at the British international airport recent.

According to available information, the former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the recently concluded presidential elections, Mr. Peter Obi was stopped and questioned at the airport by the United Kingdom immigration office – citing that the name Peter Obi was flagged as a wanted criminal on a no-fly list.

The UK government indicated that it was a case of mistaken identity.

