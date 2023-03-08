Six killed including a pregnant woman as bandits launch another attack in Niger

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

No fewer than six people including a pregnant woman were reportedly killed when terrorists suspected to be members of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked, and open fire on a certain community in Niger State.

According to reports, the terrorists carried out the inhumane attack which claimed the lives of the pregnant woman and five others yet-to-be-identified persons on Tuesday night, March 7, 2023.

No fewer than fifty people were reportedly kidnapped by the assailants who operated around the Anawanka, Sabon Gari, and Kundu axis of the two local government areas late at night yesterday.

It was also learnt that a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) fighter jet engaged the bandits for several hours, but the detail of the operation or otherwise was not yet known.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, has confirmed the incident to newsmen but was yet to ascertain the details of the attack.