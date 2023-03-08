APC named presidential election petition legal team

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

The ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) has named a cream of professional lawyers who will represent the Party at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The team is comprised of legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law, and litigation.

In a statement issued and signed by the party’s National Legal Adviser, Barr. Ahmad Usman stated the team consist of twelve (12) Senior Advocates of Nigeria and the National Legal Adviser of the Party, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Esq., is led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, a renowned lawyer who has successfully handled various high-profile election matters and other landmark cases.

The full list of the Legal team is as follows:

1. LATEEF FAGBEMI, SAN (LEAD COUNSEL)

2. AHMAD USMAN EL-MARZUQ, ESQ. (Life Bencher)

3. SAM OLOGUNORISA, SAN

4. ROTIMI OGUNESO, SAN

5. OLABISI SOYEBO, SAN

6. GBOYEGA OYEWOLE, SAN

7. MURITALA ABDULRASHEED, SAN

8. ALIYU OMEZIA SAIKI, SAN

9. TAJUDEEN OLADOJA, SAN

10.PIUS AKUBO, SAN

11.OLUSEYE OPASANYA, SAN

12.SURAJU SAIDA, SAN

13.KAZEEM ADENIYI, SAN

It added, “We are confident that the legal team possesses requisite expertise and experience to ensure a successful outcome for the APC in the Presidential Election Petition matter”.

We urge members of the Party to support the team in its effort to defend the will and mandate of the people. Also call on all parties involved to conduct themselves with utmost professionalism and respect for the rule of law throughout the legal process.