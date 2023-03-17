Benue Guber: Hembe Kicks as his Labour Party Endorse PDP’s Uba

Advertisement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Two days to the governorship election and State Assembly elections, the Benue State wing of Labour Party and the governorship candidate of Action People’s Party, APP, have endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Rt Hon Titus Uba.

In separate ceremonies, in Government House, Makurdi, the State Chairman of Labour Party, Engr Ibrahim Idoko Otene said the decision of the party to support Uba to win the governorship election was sequel to the collaboration the presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi received from the PDP in the state.

Otene, who was in company of members of the State Working Committee of the Labour Party, stated that their action was a directive from the National Secretariat of the party. According to him, the support Governor Samuel Ortom gave to their presidential candidate had to be reciprocated.

He said the Governor stood for equity, fairness and justice, and even risked his senatorial ambition for the Obi presidential bid.

The Benue State Labour Chairman, also commended Engr Titus Uba for his humility and synergy with other key players, expressing optimism that the PDP guber candidate would serve the state diligently.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of Action People’s Party, APP, Engr Terlumun Kenneth Kwadzah, endorsed Titus Uba of PDP to emerge victorious on Saturday.

Kwadzah, accompanied by some officials of APP and members of his campaign team said his decision to endorse Uba was on account of the fact that Governor Ortom has stood firmly in defense of the people and it is only right that those who understand the weight of the security challenge in the state should support Uba to continue from where Governor Ortom will stop.

Governor Ortom had thanked the two political parties for voluntarily deciding to endorse Titus Uba to win the governorship election.

He assured them that Uba, an experienced lawmaker and administrator would not disappoint the Benue people.

The PDP governorship candidate, Hon Uba appreciated the two political parties for the huge endorsements, pledging that if elected, his administration will give priority to the issues of security and the economy.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of Labour Party in Benue state, Hon. Herman Hembe, debunked the claims saying he has no such intention.

In a statement made available to our correspondent in Makurdi, on Thursday, Hembe said “Let me state categorically that nothing in this world would make me consider joining with the failed PDP, a party in government that owes 64 months of pension arrears, owes 17 months of civil servants salary arrears, a party that has borrowed and plunged Benue into over 180 billion in debt.

“A party that refused to pay bailout funds to workers and pensioners, a party that has destroyed the local government system and continues to deny that tier of government its needed autonomy. An anti people, anti farmer, and anti Benue party and government.

“The people of Benue have appropriately rejected the PDP at the last polls and will do so again this Saturday. What then would be my incentive for identifying with such a lost cause?

“Add to the above the fact that the PDP parades the worst Gubernatorial candidate in Benue state and an exiting governor who has performed abysmally for nearly eight years.

“Labour Party has nothing to do with Benue PDP or outgoing governor Samuel Ortom, and would never contemplate any such relationship. House of Assembly candidates of our party too have not, and will not step down for any party,” he said.