Police Uncover Plot To Disrupt Kano Guber Polls With Imported Thugs

BY SULE TAHIR

Kano State Police Command has on Monday raised alarm over a ploy by some desperate politicians who are all out to foment trouble in the state.

This was made known by the Commissioner of Police in a statement through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna where he raise the dust that the politicians are making move to disrupt next Saturday’s Governorship polls.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Dauda warned the thugs and other trouble makers to steer clear of the state or face full wrath of the law.

SP Haruna said the command will liaise with other security agencies in the state to ensure arrest and diligent prosecution of all suspects found wanting.

According to him, “The Kano State Police Command under the leadership of CP Mamman Dauda recieves information that some disgruntled politicians are planning to import thugs to the State with the sole aim of disrupting the forthcoming Gubernatorial / State Assembly Elections slated for Saturday, 11th March 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police is warning all thugs, mischief makers and miscreants to stay clear of the State as the Command will not relent in its effort at dealing decisively with troublemakers.

“The Command will in liaison with other security agencies in the State ensure the arrest and diligent prosecution of all suspects. The thugs will also be charged to court alongside their sponsors.

“We want to use this medium to thank the law-abiding citizens and the good people of Kano State for their support during the Presidential / National Assembly Elections as it was conducted peacefully.

“The CP wants the good people of the State to continue in the same vein for us to record a zero-violence election,” SP Haruna however stated.