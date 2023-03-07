2023 Presidential: The New Electoral Law Didn’t Recognize Bola Tinubu As President-Elect — Ohanaeze Youth

Advertisement

The apex socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC) have aligned itself with the position of the leader of apex socio-cultural Yoruba group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo who noted that Nigeria is yet to have a President-Elect.

Commenting on the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections which was heavily fraught with irregularities, violence, electoral fraud and rigging, the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, urged Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to tell Nigerians the deal he struck with the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu before his greed will plunge Nigeria into anarchy.

He noted that “the fraudulent election conducted by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari is an invitation to anarchy in Nigeria.

“We promise Prof. Yakubu that every cent/dollar collected from Bola Tinubu to upturn the WILL & WISH of youths and to subject the Nigerian youths into continuous unemployment and penury would amount to nothing as he will not enjoy the dollars under the Sun.

“Prof. Yakubu‘s electoral fraud has increased the number of aggressive youths in Nigeria, and has made himself a target of mob action by over 100m Nigerian youths.

“On 11th November 2023, INEC through Prof. Mahmood Yakubu assured Nigerians that the commission would transmit election results from the polling units real-time into the INEC Result Viewing (IRev) portal, but lo and behold Prof. Yakubu committed the worst electoral fraud in the history of Africa on 25th February 2023 after a secret meeting he had with State REC instructing them not to transmit results from the polling units; an intentional act to bypass INEC laws/guidelines and allotted massive figures from Ekiti, Kwara, Niger, Jigawa, Benue, Imo, Bauchi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Rivers and Borno to Bola Tinubu and hastly declared him winner of the presidential election.

“It is our believe that Prof Mahmood Yakubu deliberately caused the mal-functioning of the BVAS and stopped the transmission of results in order to perfect his dirty deal with Bola Tinubu. Prof Yakubu blatantly refused to adhere to his own electoral law/guidelines and made announcement of results with impunity, because the new Electoral Act couldn’t have recognized Tinubu as president-elect.

“Nigeria and indeed the world must acknowledge that according to the electoral law/guidelines “Section 60 (5) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Clause 38 of the Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Election, 2022, stated that presiding officers must transmit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal on completion of elections. Failure to comply to this is a criminal offence.” This implies that Prof Mahmood Yakubu and his cohorts in the 2023 presidential electoral fraud are common criminals, and must be treated like one by Nigerians according to the law.

“Therefore, going by the INEC’s laid down rules and guidelines, it’s obvious that there’s no President-elect yet in Nigeria. Any attempt to handover to Bola Tinubu without rectifying these issues and following the established electoral procedures is a deliberate act to lead Nigeria into anarchy.”

“To avoid Anarchy consuming Nigeria, INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu should announce results collected from polling Units to declare the actual winner of 2023 presidential election”, Igboayaka concluded