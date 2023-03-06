Plot To Set Up Soludo Uncovered, As IPOB, Uzodimma Dismiss Allegation

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The battle between the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA and the Labour Party LP over who wins the 30 seats at the Anambra state House of Assembly got messier following plots by an alleged opposition group to set up Gov Charles Soludo with allegations of eliminating the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

To this end the the general public have been urged to discountenance any allegation, stories and accusations as it has shown desperation on the part of the enemies of APGA .

The traducers alleged that a huge sum of money was paid to Soludo by the President elect Bola Tinubu through the governor of Imo state Sen Hope Uzodimma to eliminate Obi.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to Soludo Mr Christian Aburime those plots would come to nothing because it shows the desperation of a people that are afraid of losing election.

“The allegations are false and very nauseating”

“That certain people could sit somewhere and cook up a story of this nature is highly reprehensible. None of the allegations is true.”

“The Governor has been in Anambra State engaging stakeholders for the Saturday election. The general public are advised to disregard the allegations as falsehoods. Ndi Anambra should also disregard all the insinuations in the write up as mere falsehoods.”

“They should come out massively and vote APGA this Saturday for the State House of Assembly election in order to sustain the developmental strides of Gov. Soludo”

Similarly member of the legal team of the IPOB based in the United Kingdom Mr Clem’s Nwafor dismissed the involvement of the body in the fathom plot to attack Obi contending that the body never at any time or fora had any meeting in Owerri with Soludo and Uzodimma.

“People should leave IPOB alone because we have no business with politics and let it be made clear that there was no such meeting or discussion ”

“We believe that this is coming from some faceless elements who are riding on the crest of one of the political parties to maline the image and reputation of Gov Charles Soludo who has been on the vanguard for the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and we take exception to such rumors because we have a way of getting at the peddlers of falsehood ” he said.

Pres Secretary to Uzodimma Mr Nwachukwu Oguwike told this reporter that “we didn’t react to nonsense ” an indication that the Imo state governor has no hand in the fathom plot.