Peter Obi described the country’s presidential election as worst in history of the country

BY SULE TAHIR

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi has described the recent 2023 presidential election as worst election ever happen in the country’s history.

The former Anambra state governor made the statement on Monday, March 13, 2023, when he appeared on Arise Television’s Morning Show.

Obi who has already contested the outcome of the election by filing suit at the presidential election petition tribunal, said it is probably the worst election considering the flagrant abuse of the 2022 electoral law.

“If you look at the last election, it is probably the worst election, considering in this particular republic, the 2022 electoral law which was meant to improve our overall election process and continued and consistent promises by the chairman of INEC that this is going to the best thing that will happen to Nigeria,” Obi said.

Obi also said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State came against him during the February 25 presidential election.