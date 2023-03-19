Low turnout, vote-buying mar Nigeria’s governorship and state assembly elections

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

The turnout of voters for the governorship and state assembly elections in some parts of the country has been drastically low.

There are also some reports of vote-buying despite economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

Contrary to what was observed in the February 25 presidential election, there was the timely arrival of INEC officials and poor turnout of voters in Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa, Ondo and Akwa Ibom.

It was gathered that low enthusiasm among voters contributed to the high level of voter apathy.

And in other cases, concerns about political violence was observed as the reason for the low turnout.

Reports from Venue state has revealed that No fewer than three persons suspected to be political thugs have been killed in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to reports, the thugs invaded the polling units 026 and 004, Gboko South while electoral processes were ongoing and attempted to snatch ballot boxes and the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, (BVAS).

According to an eye account, Moses Agure-Dam who confirmed the development said the thugs were gunned down by military officers.

He said, “The thugs invaded the polling units and disrupted the election. They were three in number, one snatched the BVAS while others snatched ballot boxes but they didn’t succeed. They were all shot dead instantly by the soldiers in the area”.

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene couldn’t be reached for further comments.