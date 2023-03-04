Leave Our Party Alone —Igwe APGA Warns Catholic Priest, Recommends Mental Health Check

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Ben Obi has warned Rev. Fr. Cajethan Obiekezie of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, to desist from verbally attacking the party unnecessarily in his sermons.

Chief Obi, popularly known as Igwe APGA, gave the warning in his reaction to a trending video footage of a homily delivered by Fr. Obiekezie, in which he spoke against the personality and the political stance of the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

The Catholic priest, in the preaching, also talked down on APGA and further warned the congregation not to vote for any candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming House of Assembly elections in the state.

Igwe APGA, in his own video footage released to newsmen, warned the priest to leave APGA alone, as the party has not insulted him in anyway to have warranted such “unguarded utterances” from him against the party.

While stressing that Fr. Obiekezie has been notorious for his controversial utterances on the pulpit, which, he said, made the Catholic Church to bar him from preaching; the APGA stalwart also called on the Catholic Church to apprehend the priest for a mental health check. He alternatively advised the priest to go for Agwụ initiation ritual (Ịrụ Agwụ), as Agwụ spirit may have been “at work” on him.

Igwe APGA also warned that if nothing serious is done, the priest may land the Catholic community in serious trouble.