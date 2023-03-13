Former envoy uncover ploy by PDP to scuttle elections in Taraba

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

Former Nigerian ambassador to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo, has uncover a ploy by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is to destabilize the forthcoming governorship and state House of Assembly elections in Taraba State.

Ardo, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has said parts of the plan was through using Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officials and security agencies to rig, and manipulate the result of such elections to.most of the polling unit’s across Taraba state.

Speaking at interactive session with pressmen in Jalingo at the weekend, urged the electorates to tread extra legitimate miles to halt all disabuse plans aimed to contravene the electoral process during and after the forthcoming gubernatorial and state assembly poll for it’s success.

Ardo, who doubled as the State Coordinator of the Independent Grassroot Presidential Campaign Council, IGPCC, of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insisted that extensive interaction with people at the grassroots and other relevant stakeholders shows that the PDP is jittery due to the outcome of the Presidential election.

The PDP, who according to him, is piqued by the general acceptance of the APC in the state, has resolved to use other means to win the election at all costs.

“The scheme was to ensure that election materials arrive very late especially in the hinterlands so that the election will run into the night when they will perform their devilish acts. Another tactics was to make sure that certain sensitive materials do not come to the polling units at all or they will bring fake results sheets and create confusion,” he alleged.

He admonished the electorates not to take the law into their hands but to protect their votes at all costs in line with the laws of the land.