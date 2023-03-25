Ezeife/ Clerics Carpet Keyamo Over Demands For Arrest Of Obi/ Datti

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Former governor of Anambra state Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and the leadership of Evangelical Fellowship of Nigeria led by Apostle Victor Ndulue have described the call for the arrest of the Labour Party Presidential candidate and his Running Mate Mr Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Ahmed .

According to Ezeife the likes of Keyamo should be advised not to draw the anger of the Nigerian electorates who were denied the opportunity to chose their leaders.

“Who is Festus Keyamo that we would have to lose sleep about? The Department of State Security DSS know the grave consequences of attempting to arrest Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Ahmed and they will not allow themselves to be used as a tool to destabilize and overheat the polity.”

“I urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call Keyamo to order before his statements draw the anger of Nigerians who were denied the opportunity to chose their leaders in the last general election ”

“It is simply because the personality of Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Ahmed is one that loves peace and dye process in whatever they are doing and that is why the entire Nigerian youths have remained calm and that young man should not take that for granted ” he said.

President of the Evangelical Fellowship of Nigeria Apostle Victor Ndulue told reporters that any attempt to arrest Obi and Datti would turn the country into Libya and this is not good for our country at this time *

“That demand for the arrest of Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Ahmed is indeed idiotic and baseless and I want tell those saying that to be mindful of what they are saying because the youths of this country are watching ”

“Instead Keyamo should be arrested by the security operatives for those comments and statements about the election because this is becoming inciting and the youths are getting agitated about it ”

“We have had an election here in this country and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC raped our democratic process and stole the mandate of our people and someone somewhere is calling for the arrest of the winners of that election and I call it totally idiotic “he said.

