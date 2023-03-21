Ex Major General, Ogunewe Speakes Tough On Imo Election, Indicts INEC

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

One of the leading Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant in Imo state. Major General Lincoln Keonyemere Jack Ogunewe (rtd) has condemned in strong terms what he refers to as the sham elections held by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo state last saturday.

Ogunewe said; “information available to me shows that results were already written a week before the election at Rockview Hotel Owerri where the election riggers were accommodated and supervised by INEC officials.”

He further called for the immediate sack of the Imo Resident Electoral Commisioner (REC) whom according to him is in Imo to do the bidding of Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

General Ogunewe on a chat with Journalists on Monday revealed that results declared by INEC did not represent the wishes of the people of Imo state.

According to him, ”I saw in videos that went viral, the police using armoured personnel carriers with guns, thugs using axes with the aid of All Progressives Congress (APC) Officials to intimidate voters who were not voting for APC.”

”Places like Orlu and Okigwe senatorial zones where no election took place in most places still had results declared. How is that possible?” He queried.

He however advised Imo people to remain calm while efforts will be made to challenge the election results in the courts.