Editorial: Imo Gov: APC, AA, Others To Join Forces With Samdady, As Uzodinma May Face Worst Election In Imo

There is serious alliance in Imo, following the recent development in the forthcoming Imo Governorship election and the withdrawal of the former Governor Emeka Ihedioha from the PDP Governorship primary election.

A political analysts in the state, Mr. Asinobi Davison has predicted downfall of the Govenor, Senator Hope Uzodinma in the forthcoming Imo Governorship race.

According to the analyst, “Uzodinma will not have his way again to the Douglas House, considering the height of conspiracy against his re-election from Abuja-Imo stakeholders.

He revealed that the incumbent Govenor has already lost Abuja grip therefore he will face the worst election like his bossom friend and predecessor, Ikedi Ohakim did in the 2011 Imo Governorship election where the then incumbent Govenor, Ohakim was defeated by Rochas Okorocha who ran with the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

A reliable source who is close to Imo State government has revealed that since the emergence of Bola Amedi Tinubu as the president elect, all is not well with Imo State APC members and the Govenor who has been accused of working against Presidential ambition of the Jagaban of Lagos.

It was alleged that Bola Tinubu and his many political loyalists are very unhappy with Uzodinma whom they sees as a threat. Therefore the likes of Senator Godwin Ifeanyi Ararume are standing a chance to take over the leadership of APC in Imo State to substitute Uzodinma when the president elect is inaugurated

This narrative may cost the re-election of Uzodinma by November poll, considering the fact that Buhari led administration will be handing over to Tinubu whom by every indication will not like to work with Hope Uzodinma who’s loyalty is not with the Yoruba-Abuja Political Lords.

There is indications that Tinubu led administration may likely work with the PDP candidate for Imo Governorship race, Samuel Anyanwu, a very close friend to the Rivers State governor,Nyesom Wike who people sees as a major stakeholder in Tinubu’s prospective government.

Meanwhile, considering the recent withdrawal of Ihedioha from Imo Governorship race in PDP, the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu may likely emerge as the candidate of the party unopposed. Few days after this development over (3,000) three thousand APC members in Imo State are moving into negotiation to join PDP with a sole purpose of working for the candidate of PDP to defeat Govenor Uzodinma.

An authority in Imo State APC Secretariat who confirmed the news stated that APC members and executives in Imo State are in starvation since Uzodinma administration, which is enough reason for their party men to think otherwise.

In his words; “our Govenor is not interested in taking care of our party members in the state, rather he gives attention to the people in Abuja. Since two years of our emergence as party executives, we are yet to receive our monthly stipend as he promised.

“This is politics, if it is the interest of our party members to join Samdady in the PDP we shall hold nothing against them. Our members are angry with the party and it policies, where leaders highjacked money made for campaign and election.”

It is however trending that the PDP Governorship candidate to be, Samuel Anyanwu is also in a serious alliance with Rochas Okorocha who is the former govenor of the state and his son in-law, Uche Nwosu who contested for Imo Governorship race with the platform of the Action Alliance.

A Source revealed that 70% of the members of Okorocha and Uche Nwosu political family are with Samuel Anyanwu in the race, this is an indication that Senator Anyanwu may use Okorocha son in-law as a running mate in the PDP.

However, many political analysts in the state have predicted Uzodinma’s downfall, which according to them may begin shortly after president Buhari’s departure from the Aso Villa.

