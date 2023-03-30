Breaking: Lagos Govt arraigns Chrisland school, 4 staff for alleged manslaughter of 12-year-old old student

Advertisement

The Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Thursday arraigned Chrisland School Ltd and four staff members for alleged manslaughter of 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, Nwatu Victoria are charged with manslaughter and negligent acts.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them.

They were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Ikeja High Court. (NAN)

