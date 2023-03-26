Ebonyi: USAID S2S Urge Stakeholders On Proactive Disability Inclusion In Mainstream Societal Programs

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

The United States Agency International Development, USAID State2State Activity, Ebonyi state, have urged Stakeholders on proactive inclusion of persons with Disabilities in Mainstream societal activities.

This was unveiled during a 3days workshop, Wednesday to Friday, organised by the agency, at Adig suite, Abakaliki.

The theme of the workshop tagged: Training For Ebonyi State MLGCMA And Target LGAs on Disability Inclusion Training and GESI.

Highlighting on their activity, the Gender and Social Inclusion Specialist (GESl) for USAID State2State Activity Ebonyi state, Ejiro Okotie, stated that its a governance activity which works with state government to ensure there is Accountability, Transparency and Effectiveness, for efficient management of public financial resources that can improve service delivery. While ensuring that every citizen of Ebonyi state including persons with disabilities participate effectively.

According to Okotie, an assessment was done by the agency, and its key findings was “Need for more Inclusion of persons with disabilities in Ebonyi state governance”. Hence the need to make sure various Stakeholders have detailed knowledge of what disability inclusion is, particularly local government areas and the Ministry of local government.

People with disabilities live in communities in local government, and if they must participate in budget processes and in decision making within their communities, then there’s a need to educate and also equip Stakeholders from local government and within communities on Disability Inclusion.

Among the participants were; Traditional Rulers from 4 different local government in the state; Ikwo, Ebonyi, Ohaukwu and Ohaozara. This according to the Gender Specialist is due to their important role as community heads, which will help achieve the desired result.

Reacting, one of the traditional rulers/ participant, Eze Sir Dominic Ibor Alor, KSJ JP, of Amagu Ikwo in Ikwo LGA pledged to go back home, identify persons with disabilities and get interested in their affairs.

“I’ll do a lot and tell people who didn’t attend this workshop, to know that these people with disabilities are equally personalities like we are. They should be given equal participation and treatment.”

Also, Miss Agbo Elizabeth, representative of Joint National Association for Persons with Disability, JONAPED, Ebonyi state chapter, said the training has made her well informed of her rights/entitlement as a person with limb impairment, and that her contribution is needed in the society. She equally promised to take the training home to her fellow people.

Related