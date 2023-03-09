Breaking News: INEC Postpones Governorship Election Over BVAS Reconfiguration [Daily Trust]

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the postponement of the governorship and state house of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, 11 March to 18 March, 2023.

It was learnt that the postponement was due to the inability of the commission to commence the re-configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, to enable their use for the state elections.

Authoritative sources told Daily Trust that the commission management is currently holding a meeting, where it was considering either 18 March or 25 March for the elections.

It was however learnt that 18 March was chosen.

“You know that the BVAS re-configuration would take three or four days and since they would all be moved to the headquarters in Abuja, the machines would be re-configured and deployed to the various states and finally to the polling units,” one of the officials said.