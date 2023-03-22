Breaking News: Gov. Ikpeazu Congratulates Alex Otti Amidst Jubilation

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, has congratulated the governor- elect of the state, Alex Otti.

This was contained In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Otti the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The statement read “The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has sent a message of congratulations to the Labor Party Candidate in the 2023 Gubernatorial Election in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, OFR on his emergence as Governor Elect.

“Governor Ikpeazu noted that Dr. Otti has fought a long battle over a very long period of time and deserves commendation for his staying power and resilience.

“In the words of the Governor, “Since we have come to the logical end of this battle, it is appropriate to congratulate the winner, Dr Alex Otti on his hard fought victory. In every battle, there will always be a winner and in the spirit of sportsmanship and love for our state, the Governor elect must see his victory as a higher call to service to the people of Abia State”.

“The Governor also salutes the other candidates who took part in the election, especially the PDP candidate, Sir Okey Ahiwe, for their doggedness. Dr Ikpeazu is of the considered opinion that the Governor-Elect should be given an enabling environment to run the affairs of state from May 29th, 2023 and hereby advises the candidates not to distract the incoming Governor with court cases.

“According to the Governor, “having myself spent about three and half years in different courts and having experienced first hand, the distraction such cases can cause a leader, I appeal to every candidate in this election not to distract the incoming administration with court cases, so that they will settle down and deal with the very demanding business of governance. Let us break this negative trend of subjecting our Governors to endless litigations and allow them to concentrate on providing good governance”.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu assures the Governor Elect that he will put in place every necessary measure to ensure a seamless transition from his administration to his.

“The Governor thanks the people of Abia State for casting their votes in a very peaceful atmosphere and reminds them that peace remains very critical in the quest for sustainable development, charging them to accord the incoming Governor every necessary support that will enable him succeed.

“Governor Ikpeazu ends by assuring the people of Abia State that he will continue to discharge his duties as Governor until the 29th day of May, 2023 when he will handover to the new Governor.”