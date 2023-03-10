Attacks On Igbos In Lagos: Fani-Kayode, Others Must Be Arrested – Ohanaeze

Advertisement

By Abdulateef Bamgbose

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has described the continuous attacks on the Igbos residing in Lagos State as unacceptable.

The Igbo group was reacting to the arson on Akere market, dominated by Igbo traders. A security guard was killed during the incident carried out by suspected political thugs, with over 200 shops burnt.

Ohanaeze youths, in a statement on Friday by its National President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said some personalities, including Femi Fani-Kayode should be arrested for making inciting statements earlier before the attack.

The APC chieftain had accused the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of playing Igbo cards.

Reacting to the developments, Ohanaeze youths said the burning of the spare parts market was a case of “a witch crying in the night and a baby dying in the morning.”

The apex Igbo group said: “Fani-Kayode and his ilks prepared the ground for the mayhem being unleashed on the Igbo people in Lagos. Apart from the market fire, many Igbo people have been attacked in different parts of Lagos.

“There are also reports of some Igbo traders being chased away from their shops. This is totally uncalled for, unacceptable and should end forthwith.

“Ndigbo have suffered enough injustice in this country and it should not be allowed to continue. It is incomprehensible that Fani-Kayode should brand the LP candidate as an IPOB apologist. What it means is that Fani-Kayode’s children from his estranged wife Chinwendu are all IPOB members.

“We know Fani-Kayode as a man without character; he says one thing in the morning and another in the afternoon, changes again in the night once food is dangled before him.

“However, he should let Ndigbo be and not drag us into his inconsistent personality. His claims of supporters of Tinubu being killed in the South-East during the presidential election is just one of those his moonlight tales and should be discountenanced.

“Both local and international observers were in the South-East during the polls and attested to the fact that the people of the South-East disappointed bookmakers, including Fani-Kayode who prepared the zone for a bloodbath. He is angry that Ndigbo came out to vote.

“Having said this, we urge the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure the protection of Igbo people in Lagos.

“Nobody is above the law; this is why Fani-Kayode and his paymasters should be held responsible for all the atrocities against Ndigbo in Lagos. He must surely be held liable.

“Nobody, I repeat nobody can intimidate Ndigbo in this country; any other further attack on Igbos in Lagos will be resisted, no matter those behind the peperators

“Ndigbo should go out on March 18 and cast their votes for the candidate of their choice.

“May we remind Fani-Kayode and his ethnic jingoists that a Fulani man from Sifawa in Sokoto Caliphate – Mallam Umaru Altine, in 1952, became elected as the first Mayor of the City of Enugu, the heart land and heartbeat of the Igbo Nation. He was in office till 1958.

“This goes on to show that the Igbo are never the problem of this country but are rather more accommodating than anyone else. We should not be pushed any further,” Okwu warned.