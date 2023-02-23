Preparation Is At Top Level For Successful Conduct Of February Sanitation Exercise In Kano – Dr. Getso

Advertisement

The Kano state ministry of Environment says preparations have been concluded for the smooth take off February general sanitation exercise on Friday the 24th February 2023, from 8am to 10am within Kano state.

A statement issued by the Director Public Enlightenment of the Ministry of environment, Ismail Garba Gwammaja urges kano residents to be law abiding citizens to ensure total compliance of the directive to sanitize their environment regularly.

The statement quoted the commissioner for environment Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, as saying that the usual end of month Saturday sanitation exercise is been harmonized to commence only on Friday the 24th February 2023, Since the Saturday 25th is coincide with the presidential and National assembly general election across the country.

The statement also pointed out that, no restrictions of people movement during this period, people are Free to go about their normal businesses however, they were enjoined to do the needful by ensuring to clean up their environment and de- silt their drainages were necessary to allow free flow of gutters and other unwanted waste material, the statement added.

The Commissioner, also lauds people in the state for their unflinching support and cooperation always, especially to issues affecting the environment and hope the trend would be maintain to ensure free and safe environment devoid of waste and by extension healthy society.