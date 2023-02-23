Election 2023: Hon. Elijah, Confident of Victory

Advertisement

…Promise To Move Motion For 2 Constituency in Ezza South

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Hon Eze Elijah Abraham, aka Ntonaka Jesus, a Candidate under the platform of New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, has expressed confidence of his victory in the 2023 election.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Hon. Elijah, who is also a pastor, is contesting for State House of Assembly, Ezza south constituency, Ebonyi state.

At the NNPP campaign rally held in Abakaliki, Ntonaka Jesus, while speaking on his political ambition said he feels very happy because its unexpected and God did it the way man cannot understand.

According to him, “To people its impossible, but to God is possible. Since we’ve been going, there have been a very big acceptance from people. You can see my people happy, despite the sun they’re still going about with me, singing praises, rejoicing, because I am the peoples choice. So I’m happy and I thank God”.

Hon Elijah (aka Ntonaka Jesus), while affirming his victory in the election said he was sworn in last year, while awaiting his confirmation which is 11th of March 2023 and swearing in 28th May, 2023.

“By his grace, as long as election is been done by the spirit and the spirit controls the physical, I was sworn in last year. I’m just waiting for the day of confirmation which is 11th of March 2023. While the swearing in will be 28th May 2023.

The NNPP State Assembly candidate and Pastor, stated that 12 persons were sponsored by him from Junior Secondary to Senior Secondary School, while about 51 persons were given Federal jobs while serving as a pastor, with the help of supporters. He equally assured that once he’s sworn in by May, he’ll do more.

“So this this time around, as I will be sworn in on May, my people will rejoice. I’ll move a motion for us to have two constituency in Ezza south, because we suppose to be 26 in the state House of Assembly. But we are 24 because Ezza south and Ivo are not having 2 constituencies” he added.