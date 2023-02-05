Opposition In Bauchi Is Broken Beyond Repair, Vote For PDP -Governor Bala Mohammed Tours Dass

Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has called on the people of Dass local government area of the state to vote for candidates under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party in the forthcoming general elections, saying the opposition is broken beyond repair.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Mohammed was speaking at the PDP campaign rally in Dass where he said the PDP candidates will compliment the efforts of his administration in executing people’s oriented projects.

Governor Bala appreciated the people of Dass for their support to his administration, saying he will continue to work round the clock to implement the developmental projects hence the need for all and sundry to support his reelection bid for better service delivery.

While welcoming about 15000 decampees from the APC and NNPP to the ruling party, Mohammed urged them to work towards the total victory of PDP against opposition parties.

On his part, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam called on stakeholders of the local government to remain focus and develop a campaign strategy for PDP’s victory.