Boss Mustapha is Not Working Against Tinubu – APC Debunks Allegation, Warns Blackmailers to Leave SGF Alone

A leading support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Mandate Defenders (AMD) has denied claims made against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Barrister Boss Mustapha CFR, alleging that he is working against the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming Presidential Election.

Reacting to allegations made against the SGF by a lesser group known as Concerned APC Stakeholders (CAS), the national publicity secretary of APC Mandate Defenders, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka said, Boss Mustapha is a well respected party leader who has great respect and close relationship with Senator Tinubu right from when he was the Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) for Northern Region and would not engage in any real or imaginary plot to sabotage the electoral chances of the APC and Senator Bola Tinubu.

Besides, the SGF is preoccupied with the task of meeting the demands of the transitional period which mostly rests on his office as a frontline secretariat for the presidency as the administration gradually winds down.

AMD urge the blackmailer-group to tell Nigerians how following due process in board appointments for Federal Government agencies amounts to sabotaging the electoral chances of our great party and Senator Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election?

Accordingly, concerned APC Stakeholders should be told in clear terms that the Office of the SGF is not a presidential secretariat that authenticate frauds committed by influence-peddlers who specializes in duping people in the name of facilitating government appointments and contracts for them.

It will be recalled that the SGF had advised Nigerians to be wary of scammers who use his name and office to dupe people while promising them non-existing government appointments.

Therefore, we urge Nigerians and party members across the federation to ignore the allegation against Boss Mustapha as he cannot be forced into providing appointments to people by threats of blackmails as such responsibility rests squarely on the desk of Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief.

Associating such frustration with the campaigns of the presidential candidate of our great party, Senator Bola Tinubu by CAS is a diversionary tactics that is against the overall interest of our party and Nigeria as a nation.

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders