Ohazurume Ndi Abia in Anambra mourns Prof. Ikonne’s death

By Chuks Eke

Indigenes of Abia state resident in Anambra state, under the aegis of Ohazurume Ndi Abia have described the death of Prof. Uche Ikonne, the former Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as a big blow to the entire Abia citizens both at home and in the diaspora.

They therefore commiserated with the bereaved family, his friends, well wishers and political associates for his demise at a time his services would be needed most.

Chairman of Ohazurume Ndi Abia in Anambra state, Chief Arunsi Igbani Uka in a condolence message shortly after their crucial meeting in Onitsha, said they least expected Ikonne to have died at this crucial period when Ndi Abia were expecting him to take over the mantle of leadership from Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as their next governor.

Uka stated that if Ikonne had not died, he would have won the March 11 Governorship election in Abia state and would have performed creditably as his fellow Professor Charles Soludo is currently performing as Governor of Anambra state.

“We were saddened by his demise because there is an agenda to hand over the governorship of Igbo states to Professors, an agenda which had already taken off in Anambra state with the emergence of Prof. Soludo”.

According to Chief Igbani, “we were awaiting eagerly for Ikonne to take over Abia state from where it would spread to other states in Igbo land but unfortunately, Ikonne’s death has eluded Abia of that privilege of having a Professor as it’s Governor”.

“We are therefore asking the bereaved family to take solace because God knows why Ikonne died this time around when his services would have been needed most”.

“We are also sympathizing with Ngwa people who are brothers to the late Ikonne to bear the loss with fortitude”.

“We Abia indigenes resident in Anambra state are so formidable and law abiding to the extent that the host state government ought to recognize our existence here in the state and we have no doubt that we will be so recognized as good ambassadors of Abia state both now and in future”.