INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the rescheduled Presidential and NASS elections in seven local government areas in Abia.

Mrs Rebecca Jim, the Head, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Abia, who disclosed this in a statement, said that a new date would be communicated in due time.

She said: “The proposed election in polling units where election could not hold on Saturday, 25th February, 2023 in Abia scheduled for Monday, 27th February, 2023 has been put on hold.

“You shall be communicated in due course on a new date.

“All inconveniences are highly regretted.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Clement Oha, INEC Administration Secretary in charge of Abia, had on Sunday addressed newsmen in Umuahia about the proposed election.

He said that the election would be held at various polling units in Aba North, Aba South, Arochukwu, Obingwa, Osisioma, Ohafia and Umuahia North local government areas.

Oha explained that the fresh poll was due to result of various degrees of discrepancies in the procedures that were violent to some extent.

“The commission in their wisdom felt that the credibility of the election should not be compromised, and that there should be no winner by default.

So, election must take place in the affected polling units tomorrow (Monday),” he had said.