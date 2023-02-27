Lawmaker to INEC: Ensure Transparent Collation Process in Oluyole

Advertisement

…as Akande Sadipe Leads Oluyole Federal Constituency Polls

Member representing Oluyole Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure a transparent and credible collation process in Oluyole Federal Constituency.

Speaking after the polls held on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oluyole Federal constituency Representative, urged the electoral umpire to ensure the wish of the people is respected.

The Representative in a statement, signed by her Media aide, Olamilekan Olusada commended the efforts of INEC and all security agencies involved in ensuring a peaceful and transparent electoral process, urging all parties involved to maintain peace and order during and after the electoral process to ensure a free and fair election.

The statement also reads, “We wish to update the public on the outcome of the recently concluded Oluyole Federal Constituency election. Despite reports of unrest and violence at two collating centers Olomi and Liberty Academy. We ask our APC members and constituents in these two wards to please stay calm”.

“It is important to note that out of the 229 polling units in the constituency, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was unable to conclude collation of 6 units in ward 7 and 1 in ward 2 due to the actions of opposition party thugs who stormed the two collation centers having received the news of Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipes victory, armed with deadly weapons i.e guns etc, with the intent to do grievous harm. In the process the INEC officials fled the venues, with varying degrees of injury. Whilst the thugs destroyed election materials etc”.

“However, we can confirm that the overall result confirms APC’s Akande-Sadipe as the winner, as reported by the form EC8A(I) from the affected polling units and observers at the general collation center. It is important to note that no official announcement has been made by INEC, and the commission’s state office would make an announcement in due course”.

She reiterated that the Oluyole Federal Constituency election is not inconclusive as residents of Oluyole await INEC’s pronouncement.

Akande-Sadipe also wished all injured youth corpers, INEC staff and APC Party agents a speedy recovery.