Imo PDP Condemns Fresh Attack On Ugochinyere Faults Buhari’s Silence

The People’s Democratic Party in Imo state has frowned at President Muhammadu Buhari for his silence over the plot to assassinate Ikenga Ugochinyere by men alleged to be loyal to the imo state state government.

The party in a statement by its publicity secretary Collins Opurozu alleged that three attempts have been made on the live of it’s candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency by the Imo state government

Earlier today reports from Ideato claim that gunmen armed with explosives and other weapons attacked the home of Ikenga Ugochinyere the third time in two months

According to the statement the attackers were members of the state-backed Ebubeagu Militia Force who were said to have been stationed in Akokwa, just recently.

“This latest attack, apart from its core objective to assassinate Ikenga Ugochinyere, was also contrived to intimidate his supporters and weaken the resolve of Ideato people who are fully determined to elect Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as member of the House of Representatives at the polls on February 25th, 2023” the statement said.

“Recall that on December 23, 2022, the convoy of Ikenga was attacked as he returned home from Abuja, and he narrowly escaped death. On January 14, 2023, Ikenga’s residence in Umukegwu-Akokwa witnessed a bloody onslaught that left three persons, including his uncle, dead, thirty-two vehicles burnt to ashes and buildings levelled to the ground with explosives.”

There are no report of any casualties in today’s attacks

Ugochinyere incurred the wrath of the Imo state government after he exposed the widespread compromise of the INEC voter register. This is what is now known as the Omuma Magic. Days after the revelation an appointee of the state government Chinasa Nwaneri, threatened to deal with him whenever he would be sighted in Imo State.

Imo PDP call on President Buhari to call the Imo state governor to order and allow the people of Ideato to decide who they want to vote for