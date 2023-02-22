How Hunter Discovered Bag Full of PVCs in Anambra Forest

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A yet-to-be-identified hunter has has discovered a bag full of Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) in a forest in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This is coming just three days to the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

It was gathered that the hunter saw the bag containing the PVCs in a bush in Akamili, a community in Nnewi on Tuesday, and later took it to the premises of a radio station, the Authority FM in Nnewi.

Speaking to newsmen, the Station Manager of the Authority FM, Mr Charles Ede said he was off duty when the cards were brought, but, however, said his staff member reported the incident to him.

“I was off duty when the incident happened, but one of my staff members received the hunters when they came. I will send you his number,” he said.

A video of the PVCs, which was shot in the compound of the radio station, and which is still trending online, shows that the PVCs are all valid.

The radio station’s staff who did a short commentary on the video urged those who were yet to get their PVCs to come to the premises of the FM to check if they can find theirs.

It was also gathered that most of the PVCs were owned by people from Nnewi South Local Government Area.

A staff of Authority FM who identified himself as Ikenna confirmed that he received the PVCs, and that they have all been taken to the Obi of Umudim community in Nnewi.

Efforts to contact the Public Relations Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State, Dr. Kingsley Agu, for his reaction about how the PVCs got to the area, proved abortive, as his phone number was not connecting.

In his own reaction on the development, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Command has not received any such complaint from the concerned authority.

“Given the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has ordered investigations into the video to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and possibly arrest the suspects behind the act.

“Therefore, the command is constrained to make further comments and any development in this regard shall be communicated.”