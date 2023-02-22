Breaking News: Bomb Blast Rocks Port Harcourt

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com from sources in Port Harcourt, Rivers State indicates that a bomb blast has occured in Port Harcourt – the capital of Rivers State.

The blast is reported to have occurred at about 10pm on Tuesday night February 21, 2023. The details are sketchy but it was gathered that the bomb blast occurred at one of the popular radio stations in Port Harcourt called Wish FM.

The motive behind is uncertain. A source indicated that unidentified persons arri Ed at the Radio station with home made Bombs. They threw the Bombs at the radio station house and proceeded to attack the station.

No casualties were reported.

It is recalled that another bomb blast had occurred on Monday in Okene, Kogi State where the INEC office was set ablaze and sensitive documents destroyed.

These bombing are coming with few days to the presidential elections of February 25, 2023.

Stay tuned