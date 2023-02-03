Gov Bala Mohammed’s Campaign Train Visits Bogoro, Bauchi

Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed today expressed gratitude to the people of Bogoro local government area of the state for their usual support to People’s Democratic Party PDP during elections.

Bala Mohammed made the commendation at a PDP campaign rally in the area, and urged them to once again sustain their votes to all the PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The Governor assured that all the infrastructural projects currently ongoing especially roads would be completed at the stipulated period, and promised of coming up with more projects if re-elected for the overall development of the local government for economic growth.

Bala Mohammed appreciated the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara for bringing developmental projects to members of his constituency, pledging to work working in synergy and mutual understanding with all the Representatives from the local government for better service delivery.

He therefore commended people of Bogoro local government for their support and understanding with his administration and urged them not to relent in supporting him to succeed in the implementation of his developmental projects.

Also speaking, the Bauchi South Senatorial PDP candidate, Garba Dahiru, the candidate for Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa and Dass federal constituency, Kefas Magaji and the member representing Bogoro who is seeking for reelection, promised if elected, to cooperate and support Governor Bala to provide the needed dividends of democracy to their people.

In their separate remarks, the state deputy PDP chairman, Alhaji Bala Hadith and the Director-General of the PDP campaign council, Faroouk Mustapha said Governor Bala implemented projects that will uplift the living standard of people of Bogoro, and stressed the need for voters in the area to rally round all the PDP candidates for better living.