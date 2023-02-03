Another #Endsars Looms – APC Warns Buhari

Advertisement

Dr. Haruna Garus Gololo, an All Progressive Congress ( APC), Chieftain and Coordinator of Tinubu/ Shetima presidential Campaign has call on President Muhammad Buhari, to immediately call the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele to review the cashless policy and limit in the withdrawal saying imminent crisis looms in the Country.

Addressing newsmen In Abuja on Friday, Garus Gololo who dub as the coordinator of the North- east Youths for Tinubu/ Shetima presidential campaign warned that if nothing is done to hurt the current hardship unleashed on Nigerians by the CBN policy the Federal Government risk another massive protest that will be worse than the #EndSars protests in Nigeria.

” If you go round the A TM in Abuja, Lagos and kaduna where Nigerians gathered as early as 3. Am and the Banking Halls where they are fighting to withdraw money , nothing paints an ominous sign of an imminent crisis in Nigeria recently like the Central Bank Governor’s policy”

” The crisis this time will be difficult to manage because it affects every Nigerians” he warns.

The All Progressive Congress ( APC), chieftain said that ” The policy is in bad faith after the failure of the Cabal in the presidency to field their Candidate in the Presidential election scheduled for February 25″

Similarly, Gololo decried the press briefing by Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and Culture, saying that the Federal Government is not supporting any Candidate in the presidential election ” That was an unfortunate statement from a serving Minister in All Progressive Congress ( APC), Government. One would have thought he was getting back at Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party, who for reasons did not list his name in his campaign team, but again this was a man Tinubu as a Governor appointed him as Chief of Staff, even though he is from Kwara state, Tinubu made him minister, and this are the people on the corridors of power frustrating Tinubu’s emergence as President of Nigeria” he said.

Gololo, said that the move by the All Progressive Congress ( APC), Governors towards reviewing the current situation has rekindled the hope of Nigerians and an assurance that what the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele’has done was not in tandem with All Progressive Congress’s manifesto.

” I want to commend the APC’ s Governors led by Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna state for their meeting with the president, they have done what leaders are excited to do in a difficult situation we found ourselves”

Gololo, took a swipe at the People’s Democratic party ( PDP), Candidate Atiku Abubakar for calling on the Central Bank Governor not to review the monetary policy saying ” This was a man who could not manage the privatisation policy of the Obasanjo administration. He messed the entire exercise. The question Nigeria should be asking Atiku is what is the immediate benefit of this policy to Nigerians that he said he wants to rescue? This futher expose the hypocrisy of our leaders because they take advantage of bad government policy” he said