Breaking News: Unknown Gunmen Attack Gov, Okowa Kill Three Policemen

Three policemen from the department of Explosive Ordinance Device, (EoD) from the Delta State Police Command, Asaba, attached to the state government house, Asaba, have been killed by some gunmen.

The incident, SaharaReporters reliably gathered, occurred on Friday in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on the governor’s way to Abia State.

Giving the names of the three deceased police officers as Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh, a police officer attached to the Anambra State command who pleaded for anonymity, disclosed that the three officers who were part of the advance party of the PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa to Abia state were attacked and killed by unknown gunmen at about 1.30pm at Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and their vehicle set ablaze.

It was reliably gathered that two of the killed police officers were indigenes of Agbor, Delta state.

“Four officers were in the vehicle but one was on mufti (not on uniform) so he was freed while the three in uniform were killed. The Escort commander from the Government House, Asaba, was sent to bring their corpses and deposit in a mortuary in Asaba,” a Government House source confided in SaharaReporters.

Contacted on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), of Anambra State command, Ikenga Tochukeu, confirmed the incident, adding that, “We got distress calls and we rushed to the scene of the incident. The policemen who were killed are from the Delta state command and were on transit as at the time of the incident. But I can assure you that the state commissioner of police, Anambra is very poised to bringing to book the criminals behind the dastardly act.”

As at the time of filing in this report, the Delta State Government house and the state police command are said to have been thrown into mourning mood over the incident.

