Angry Dino Melaye Threatens To “Violently” Stop Vote Collation In Abuja

The recently concluded voting process of the Nigerian general election of February 25, 2023 may have come and gone but the sparks of fire remains. This is as the collation agent of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], Senator Dino Melaye, has challenged the method of collation and result announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] at the National Collation Centre [NCC] in Abuja, on Monday.

The Senator expressed his grievance loudly at the NCC as he called for the results presentation at the polling units be displayed on the INEC website, as promised, for comparison with the results presented by the State’s Collation Officers.

Dino Melaye repeatedly interrupted the proceedings pointing to the misnomer that the INEC had engaged. He was adamant in pointing out to the INEC Chairman that the INEC had indicate it would upload the results of the elections from each polling unit onto the IReV website as a means of comparison when the results are declared by the REC officers.

Instead of responding to Dino’s query, the INEC Chairman ignored the inquiry and asked him to “sit down”. He said, “Dino, you are now deliberately being obstructive”.

In response, Dino Melaye threatened that the PDP will not allow the collation to continue if the INEC chairman refuses to address the matter raised. He promised that when the collation will be stopped. He had this statement during the recess period. He threatened that the PDP has discussed on what to do when the collation resumes. “I promise you that we will do something. This will not stand.”