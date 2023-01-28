Two Dead seven others injured when a trailer collided with a passenger vehicle

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Two people have been killed, seven injured in an accident involving a Trailer conveying Minerals and a passenger vehicle called Sharon with seven Passengers in it.

The Bauchi Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safe Yusuf Abdullahi confirmed the accident involving the two vehicles at Zalanga village along Bauchi Darazo Road.

He said two lives were lost while seven Passengers were injured and were taken care of at the Zalanga Dispensary and seriously injured were transported to Bauchi Hospital for treatment, he cited excessive speed and overload as the reason for the accident.

In his account of the incident an eye witness Hamisu Faruk who is a resident of Darazo Said The accident occurred at around 7 pm along Bauchi Darazo Road as a result of overload on the part of the Trailer

He said the trailer driver lost control and possibly fell asleep because we saw the trailer moving from one end of the road to another while the passenger vehicle called Sharon was on high speed and tried all he could to avoid the oncoming trailer but could not avoid it.