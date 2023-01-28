We’ll Further Improve Bauchi Socioeconomic Status- Gov Bala Mohammed Commissions Project Amidst Campaign

Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has pledged to improve the quality of lives of the citizens of Bauchi state by providing them with access to quality education, roads, agriculture, clean water among others.

He was speaking during an inspection visit amidst his reelection campaign in Warji where he called on the citizens of Bauchi state to vote for qualified leaders saying the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will continue to unite Nigerians and bring curative measures to situations if given the mandate once more.

According to Mohammed said his laudable achievements in Warji include the General Hospital, renovation and construction of health facilities, classroom blocks and district palaces to ensure residents of rural areas are brought close to the affairs of leadership.

Other projects are the prominent Warji-Gwaram road which comprises bridges and drainages linking Dagu community with Jigawa.

He said more developmental projects aimed at upgrading the living standard of citizens of Warji local government and Bauchi state will be embarked on.

Earlier speaking, the stakeholders and traditional rulers commended Mohammed for his outstanding performance, saying they will reciprocate the gesture by supporting him in the forthcoming election.