TechnipFMC Trains PTI Academic staff on Subsea Overview

Advertisement

The deliberate efforts towards up scaling and enhancing the skills of its Training Staff by the Petroleum Training Institute’s (PTI) Management recently recorded a boost with the recent training on Subsea Overview.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The training which was anchored by TechnipFMC was aimed at exploring all the major aspects of processes, technologies and systems overview involved in subsea oil and gas production.

Subsea engineering is a multidisciplinary field that is broadly responsible for the design, construction, installation and operation of offshore oil and gas fields and offshore wind farms which the Institute is greatly involved.

Declaring the training open, the Institute’s Principal and Chief, Dr. Henry A. Adimula said the training was aimed at improving and upscalling the staff skills to enable them participate in offshore business activities of the oil and gas industry.

“As you are aware, most activities in the upstream section of the oil sector are now moving offshore and as service provider, you need to understand the technicalities and identify opportunities for the sector.

Represented by the Director of Science, Dr. Bamidele S. Oyetunde, Dr. Adimula reiterated that the Institute will broker new fronts by continuously retraining its workforce on the latest technologies needed for the sector. He added that though PTI is new in Subsea activities but assured that soon, the Institute will be a hub for training in Subsea and its related activities.

He commended TechnipFMC for offering the training stating that PTI Management is highly delighted in working with the company. Dr. Adimula also praised the efforts of the Institute’s Head of Linkages, Exchange & Partnerships Unit, Dr. (Mrs.) Sarah Nwinee for ensuring the success of the training.

On his part, the General Manager, Capacity Building Division of Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Dr. Ama Ikuru, charged the PTI staff to take the training seriously and make the best use of the programme to improve their skills and that of the Institute.

In his words, “PTI is embarking on a very important journey. I am happy that this training is coming at this time. The world is going into subsea activities, hence the importance of this training. I want to appeal to the Training staff of PTI to pay rapt attention on this programme as we hope to send trainees to be trained by the Institute”.

Also speaking, Mr. Tayo Akinkunmi, Country Manager TechnipFMC disclosed that the TechnipFMC’s global training program is developed specially for everyone who is new to the subsea industry, or wants to have a deeper basic knowledge about the offshore operations and equipment used in the global subsea industry.

While commending PTI Management for embarking on the training for its Training Staff, Mr. Akinkunmi stated that TechnipFMC being a global leader in energy, projects, technologies; systems and services, also provides clients with deep expertise across subsea and surface projects.

He assured the Institute’s Management that the trained staff will emerge with innovative ideas, smarter designs and seamless ways of working”.