‘Tinubu Has Serious Dementia, Can’t Hold A Tea Cup’ – Naja’atu Muhammad [Daily Report]

A former director in the presidential campaign council of Bola Tinubu, Naja’atu Muhammad has disclosed hidden details about the health conditions of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Daily Report Nigeria recalls that the 67-year-old politician dumped the APC and resigned from her position as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Muhammad had announced her resignation in a letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, citing recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space as cause of her decision to dump the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Naja’atu has now opened up on the health conditions of Tinubu, saying that former Lagos governor demonstrated clear symptoms of dementia the times she visited him in London.

She also said the the APC Presidential candidate sleeps most of the time

She said;

“Asiwaju that I sat with for two hours, he slept most of the time, it was Bisi Akande that I was really talking to. Most importantly he is not only physically unfit, he is mentally unfit, whether we want it or not, this is the truth.

“It’s not that I hate him, I respect him because I have heard of one or two people that he assisted which is good.

“But when you talk of leadership of over two hundred million people you know that if you remove tribal sentiments, you know that he is incapable, those that will rule are those around him. This is the reality. He is mentally deranged – I said it!