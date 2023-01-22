OIC Offers Its Condolences On The Passing Away Of The Gabonese Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Jeddah, 22 January 2023
It is with great sadness that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) received the news on the sudden passing away of Michael Moussa Adamo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon, on 20 January, following a malaise.
Throughout his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Michael Moussa Adamo worked tirelessly to strengthen cooperation between Gabon and the OIC.
In this painful circumstance, the Secretary-General of the OIC, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, presents, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and in his own name, his sincere condolences to the bereaved family, to the Government and to the people of Gabon.