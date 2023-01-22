Peter Obi, Labour Party USA Chapter Commiserate With The Family Of Late Woman Leader In Kaduna

Advertisement

Mrs. Victoria Chintex who was the party’s woman leader, Kaduna chapter was gruesomely murdered by yet-to-be identified gunmen at her residence, November, 2022.

The Labour Party USA chapter ably led by Professor Edward Oparaoji today, 21st January 2023 condole and extend financial support to the family of the deceased.

A total sum of 1.5million Naira was presented to the family of late Mrs. Victoria Chintex at the Kagoro Emir Palace, in KAFANCHAN Southern Kaduna State.This sum, in civility of both the party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and on behalf of the party USA chapter, was presented by the party Diaspora Committee Chairman, Hon. Amadichi Chibuike.

Barr. Julius Abure, the Labour Party National Chairman in appreciation, extended his gratitude to the USA chapter of the party and to his Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi for their noble gestures.