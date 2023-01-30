Accidental Explosion Shock Azare Town, In Bauchi – Police

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has explained that Accidental expulsion suspected to be from dynamite or explosives devices has destroyed a House, Mosque and School in Azare town Headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of the State.

State Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Alhassan stated this today separately at the Palace of Emir of Katagum Alhaji Umar Faruk II and the Palace of Galadiman Katagum Alhaji Usman Mahmood Abdullahi, when he accompanied Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to commiserate with the victims.

He said that no life was lost in the expulsion as only three building were damaged.

Commissioner said the explosives occurred after some cleared the grass and burn them around the area ” We suspected may be the explosives device like dynamite was buried in the area for more than three decade, because the road construction company once lived in that Place, and sometimes back when Boko Haram attacked Azare Police Station, they followed through the same route where the device exploded”.

The Commissioner Said Anti Bomb disposal unit has cordoned the place to carry out further investigation, because even today two explosives were discovered in the area.

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir pledged to pay compensation to the affected victims and expressed gratitude to Allah that no life was lost as a result of the incident.

The Governor asked the affected victims to take the incident as an act of God, and reiterated Government commitment, to ensure safety and wellbeing of its citizens.

He expressed appreciation to the Emir of Katagum for his exemplary leadership style, which he said “He is the Emir who leave his Palace in the night and went round his domain to encourage security operatives in their effort to protect lives and properties of citizens”

The Emir of Katagum Alhaji Umar Faruk II thanked the Governor for the visit and assured him of their cooperation in his effort to provide security to lives and properties of his subjects.

He commended the Governor for his care concern and commitment to provide adequate security to the people of the state.

Owner of the House affected by the blast Alhaji Muhammadu Baba said the place where the dynamite exploded was a katagum local Government garage , ” We were shocked, frightened, worried and confused when we heard the loud sounds it shocked our buildings but with Allah the almighty intervention, no life was lost, but, it damaged so many things In his House and expressed gratitude to the Governor for his concerned and the pledged to give them compensation for what they have lost , which he said will definitely reduce their sufferings”