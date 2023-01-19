N2b Money Laundering Fraud: Court Fixes April 5 for Judgment in Oronsaye’s Trial

Advertisement

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja today, Thursday, January 19, 2023, reserved judgment in the money laundering trial of a former Head of Service of the Federation, HoS, Steve Oronsaye till April 5, 2023.

Oronsaye is facing trial, alongside Osarenkhoe Afe, Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, Cluster Logistics Limited, Kangalo Dynamic Cleaning Limited and Drew Investment and Construction Company Limited in a 49-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N2billion.

At today’s session, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission adopted its final written address as ordered by the court on October 24, 2022 after the defendants closed their case,

Addressing the court, prosecution counsel, O.A Atolagbe, said the prosecution through oral evidence of witnesses and documents tendered in evidence proved its case beyond reasonable doubt to warrant conviction of the defendants for the offences for which they were charged.

While responding to a submission by counsel to first, second and third defendants, Atolagbe prayed the court “to look at the confession of the second defendant, statements of the twenty one witnesses, exhibits and documents tendered and admitted in evidence and convict the defendants accordingly.”

But counsel to the first defendant, Ade Okeaya-Inneh, SAN, prayed the court to dismiss all the counts and discharge and acquit his client. “My Lord should ask where the evidence is”, he said.

Counsel to the second and third defendants, Oluwole Aladedoye informed the court that he has filed a reply to the submission of the prosecution dated October 27, 2022. He prayed the court to dismiss the twenty-seven counts against the second defendant and discharge and acquit the second and third defendants accordingly. “There is simply no evidence”, he said.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter till April 5, 2023 for Judgment.