Police Kills Unknown Gunman In Oguta

A gun battle between gunmen and security agencies has left at least one person dead in Agwa in Oguta Local Government.

A youth leader who lives in Agwa told our correspondent that the gunmen in stormed the community as early as eight in the morning and open fire forcing the villagers to run for safety.

The hoodlums burnt down Agwa Central Vigilante Group in the same council area before the arrival of the police who stormed the village and engaged the gunmen in a gun fight killing at least one of the gunmen.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam said quick response to a distress call prevented the hoodlums from burning the police station but three of the gangsters were killed in the ensuing gun battle.

However our source says he saw one dead body of the gunmen who was killed during the shoot out

Abattam said the operatives on combing the bush, discovered the following Items: two Pump Action guns, two Double Barrel guns, 24 rounds or live ammunition, 12 expended cartridges, one Improvised Explosive Device, three operational vehicles – one green coloured Lexus 470GL, one black coloured Toyota Highlander, one Oxblood coloured mini bus, two motorcycles, one iron box, one travelling bag and assorted charms.

He said efforts were been made to arrest the fleeing members of the terrorist group, while the corpses have been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary.