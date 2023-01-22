Gov Bala Mohammed Tours Misau, Canvasses Support

Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has called on Nigerians to trust the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with the affairs of leadership, saying dividends of democracy, unity, peace and democracy will be strengthened under its watch.

He added that the Party remains the Africa’s largest political party that supports Nigerians in all times, saying qualified candidates that will work for the best interest of their respective constituents and Nigeria’s interest without promoting hatred or nepotism.

Mohammed was speaking during his reelection campaign in Misau local government area of the state where he reiterated commitment of his administration in provision of dividends of democracy to citizens given a chance once more.

He added that palaces of district heads and Emirs have been renovated in addition to numerous developmental projects executed everywhere possible despite the economic challenges.

Mohammed commended the traditional rulers and their institutions for supporting his administration’s policies and programmes for the betterment of Bauchi state.

Responding, district heads of Hardawa, Akuyam, stakeholders, leadership of the Party commended the governor for his developmental projects and assured him of their continued support.