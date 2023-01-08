Education Remains Our Top Priority – Says Gov Bala Mohammed As He Attends Fundraising For Fortune University

Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reiterated the commitment of his administration and his counterparts, members of the Northern Governors’ Forum towards introducing policies and programmes aimed at upgrading and revival of education in Bauchi and the North.

Mohammed was speaking when he attended the fundraising campaign for the proposed Fortune University, Magama-Gumau, Toro local government area of the state.

According to Mohammed, education remains the top priority of his administration, adding the Fortune University will be a centre of learning that will groom the forthcoming generation for a better Nigeria.

While commending the leadership of Jama’atu Izalatul Bidi’a wa Iqamatus Sunnah under the leadership of Ash-Sheik Sani Yahaya Jingir for its commitment to rebuilding the future of the youths through knowledge.

He said members of the Northern Governors’ Forum have pledged to support the actualization of the university by offering fifty million naira as contribution.

Governor Mohammed added that Bauchi state as the host will continue to provide support and contributions, saying each of the twenty local government areas of the state will offer ten million naira among others for the actualization of the programme.

He called on wealthy individuals, local and foreign donors to assist, saying his administration has since established a robust program aimed at ensuring education is attained to higher levels.