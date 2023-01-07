ASATU Youth Elects New Leadership

Advertisement

Anambra State Association of Town Union (Youth Wing) on Friday 6th January 2023 at the Asatu government house Secretariat conducted her State general election that saw the emergence of brand new leadership to move the association forward.

Recall that the State government in late 2022 through the ministry of youth suspended the earlier scheduled election of the number one youth association of Anambra State, citing security and some irregularities as reasons which led to constitution of a Caretaker committee ably led by Cmrd Andrew Francis Chibuko.

As mandated, the committee cleared path for this January election under heavy security watch.

The election saw a massive turn out by the youth leaders of the 179 communities of the State including the lady organizers.

Attended observers and supervisors included Hon. Patrick Aghamba honorable Commissioner for youth, Anambra State, the leadership of the Asatu parent body and President Generals of some communities, Asatu Youth pioneer President Hon. Osita Ozalagba and others.

The entire election process from accreditation to voting and declaration of winners were witnessed to be peaceful, free, fair and credible.

Kudos to the caretaker team, ministry of youth, Asatu parent body and of course the solution government.

His youthfulness, Cmrd Ken Okoli, Nanka Youth President emerged the State Asatu Youth President General.

Cmrd Onyebuchi Nwobu (enyinwa) of Awka emerged the First Vice President/Governor of Anambra Central. Cmrd Enebeli Idowu (Uti) of Odekpe emerged the Second Vice President/Governor of North while Cmrd Ezike Emmanuel of Amichi emerged the 3rd Vice President/Governor of South.

Cmrd Orstager Patrick Chinwuba becomes the association’s secretary general while Cmrd Madichie Christian emerged Treasurer.

Other officers includes,

*** Engr. Obike Christ – 1st Asst. Secretary.

*** Chukwumaobi Chidiebere – 2nd Asst. Secretary.

*** Cmrd Nnakwe Joseph – Fin. Secretary.

*** Chief Sam Mbanefo – 1st Auditor.

*** Emeka Chijiuba Harrison – 2nd Auditor.

*** Obiakor C. Nelson – 1st P.R.O

*** Cmrd Peter Ananti – 2nd P.R.O

*** Onwuba Chinedu Peter – 3rd P.R.O

*** Pstr. Frank Chukwukeluo – 1st Social Secretary.

*** Cmrd Onyemaechi Chinedu Samuel – 1st Provost.

*** Nwaene Emmanuel Nnaemeka – 2nd Provost.

*** Abanobi Onyedika – 3rd Provost.

They were all declared winners by the electoral Chairman Cmrd Arinze Ifeajuna and sworn in by Barr. Francis Onyeka Okoye (Kakason).

The President Elect, His youthfulness Cmrd Ken Okoli in his address promised the youth leaders and of course the entire Anambra youths to take the association to a next level and assures his team will work together with the state solution government of Mr. Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, ministry of youth and all the private sectors and institutions to move Anambra State forward.

Also in his address while thanking Mr. Governor Charlie Nwa Mgbafor for believing in Asatu Youth, Cmrd. Ken Okoli a.k.a I Believe promised to work with him to ensure a livable and prosperous Anambra State.

Congratulations to the winners and of course entire Anambra Youths.

A new dawn for the number one youth body of Anambra State. A fresh and healthy atmosphere for Anambra youths.

*Solution is indeed here!*

By;

*Cmrd. Alfred Ikechukwu Robinson (AIR).*