Barracks Boy Caught Stealing Rifles In Imo

Advertisement

A young man who specializes in stealing rifles from 34 artillery brigade Obinze in Imo state has been captured

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

See video below…

According to sources the boy uses juju (black magic) and has been doing this for some time until he ran out of luck

A video currently trending online shows the bloodied young man after he was captured tied both hands and feet answering questions from his captors

In the video, shot at night he could be heard telling his captors that he is not working alone.

The authorities of the military facility could not be reached to confirm it deny the story