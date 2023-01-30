Pro-Biafra Group Launches New Biafran Flag, Coat Of Arms

Advertisement

…Urges Ndigbo to participate in 2023 elections

…Condoles with Ohaneze over deaths of Obiozor, Kroham

The Biafra Provisional Government, under the auspices of Biafra Shadow Government has launched a new Biafran flag and Coat of Arms as an attempt to distinguish Biafran agitation from actions of criminal elements.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

This is just as the group has called on Ndigbo and all lovers of Biafra in Nigeria to participate in the 2023 general elections, because the people deserve the right to vote and be voted for in Nigeria since Biafra is still under the control of Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri, Imo State capital during a National Executive Council meeting which occurred within the week during which they reviewed issues concerning the people of Biafra, the coming Nigeria’s elections, among other things, the group’s head of Information ministry – Prince Armstrong Orji, hinted that the change of flag was due to the unpalatable events occurring, in the name of Biafra freedom struggle.

He noted that the present paraphernalia of governance had been soiled with sacrilegious and abominable atrocities which would make Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu turn in his grave.

Furthermore, he called on the people to be ready for this year’s Biafra History Month which comes up every May of the year.

On the forthcoming elections, the Biafra Provisional Government, insisted that it has nothing against Nigeria conducting her elections.

Armstrong, however, stated that the participation of Biafrans in the coming elections has nothing to do with the Biafra struggle for freedom.

“Not at all! The Provisional Government is not out to struggle for power with the incumbent Nigeria’s Governments. Everything has its season “, Armstrong said.

Concluding, Prince Armstrong called on Biafrans who have reached the age of voting to go and get their PVCS and vote for candidates of their choices, and be ready to protect their votes.

He advised Biafrans to jettison anyone who points gun on them, forcing them to obey any sit-at-home, stating that though exercise is a veritable tool of civil disobedience, people should not be forced to abide by it.

Meanwhile, the group has sent a heart-felt condolence to the apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide over the deaths of its President General, Prof George Obiozor and Deputy President General, Joel Kroham.

Obiozor and Kroham are slated for burial on February 4th and 10 respectively.

The Biafra Provisional Government therefore prayed that God grant their souls eternal rest.