2023: Tinubu’s Son Storms Anambra, Makes Strong Demands On Southeast

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

The son of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Sheyi Tinubu, has warned people of the Southeast not to repeat the 2015, 2019 anti-APC voting in 2023.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Seyi who made the call while addressing newsmen in Awka, Anambra state, during his campaign tour of the state, as a representive of his father, said people of the Southeast zone should not vote against the party in 2023, as they did in 2015 and 2019, when they supported the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and ended up losing out in the central government.

Tinubu, who had earlier paid a courtesy call on Governor Chukwuma Soludo,, explained that his visit was to strike a deal with stakeholders and youths in the state as it concerned the presidential election, and to solicit the support of the Southeast people.

He expressed immense gratitude to the people of the state for the warm reception given to him, especially for the chieftain title of Nwannedinamba (great brother in diaspora) conferred on him by the traditional ruler of Mbaukwu in Awka South local government area, Igwe Peter Anugwu; begging that Ndigbo should not fail to lend their support to his father in 2023.

According to him, a proper evaluation of the presidential candidates is necessary, given that Nigeria’s future is not one to be toyed with.

The APC Youth Leader in the state, Mr. Jideofor Ejimofor, described Ahmed Tinubu as the best presidential candidate in the 2023 race; stressing that this is the best time to get it right in the country.

Ejimofor noted that the APC presidential candidate remained the best of all the contenders, observing that comparatively, Tinubu outshines his contemporaries; even as he said that the APC presidential candidate has better agenda for Nigerian youths. He also urged Ndigbo not to repeat the mistake of voting against APC, and end up with little or nothing at the centre.