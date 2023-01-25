Candidates Of PDP, APC, PRP Participate In Bauchi Gubernatorial Debate

Advertisement

From Ahmad Muhammad, Bauchi

Gubernatorial Candidates of three major political parties in Bauchi State out of 15 contestants have participated in a debate where they unveiled their respective manifestos on how to make the state more better if given the mandate.

They include the state incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed of People’s Democratic Party PDP, Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar of All Progressives Congress APC and Barr. Umar Faruq Gwadabe of People’s Redemption Party PRP.

The debate was aimed at promoting issue based politics and discouraging personality attacks through provision of a better platform for the candidates to convince electorates with their proposed policies and programmes.

The event was organized by the State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ in collaboration with Nigeria Institute of Public Relations NIPR, Nigeria Bar Association NBA and Nigeria Medical Association NMA.

Presenting his manifestos, the APC candidate Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar pledged to revisit what he described as lack of accessibility to education and healthcare facilities in the state if given the mandate, arguing that the incumbent government has failed to address challenges in the sectors.

Also in his presentations, the candidate of People’s Redemption Party PRP Barr. Umar Faruq who blamed both the incumbent PDP government and previous APC administration on mismanaging public funds, promised to be transparent and accountable if emerged victorious in forthcoming election.

On his part the state Governor Bala Mohammed said his administration has succeeded in executing laudable projects that have direct bearings on the lives citizens and corrected the ills of the previous APC administration.

Bala Mohammed who disagreed that a single tenure is not enough to provide all the needed development solicited for a second term to enable him consolidate the achievements recorded.

Speaking after the debate, Chairman of the occasion professor Shuaibu Musa of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi commended the candidates and their supporters for conducting themselves towards peaceful conduct of the debate.